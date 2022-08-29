MTV VMAs 2022: i Måneskin entrano nella storia

Nella notte tra domenica 28 e lunedì 29 agosto Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow e LL Cool J hanno presentato gli MTV VMAs 2022, trasmessa live dal Prudential Center del New Jersey. I Måneskin entrano nella storia: hanno vinto il primo Moon Person della loro carriera nella categoria Best Alternative!

Nicki Minaj ha ritirato il prestigioso Moon Person d’oro, un premio che riconosce l’impatto eccezionale degli artisti sui video musicali e sulla cultura pop. Era inoltre in nomination nella categoria Best Hip-Hop con la canzone con Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?“.

Bad Bunny si è guadagnato uno dei premi più prestigiosi della serata, quello di Artist of the Year. L’ultimo disco di Harry Styles, “Harry’s House” è stato eletto Best Album. Il singolo di Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever” è Song of The Year.

Taylor Swift è salita sul palco due volte per ritirare il Video of The Year e il Best Longform Video, entrambi ottenuti grazie a “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version). Il video ha anche vinto Best Direction. Ora Tay è l’artista ad aver vinto di più nella categoria Video of The Year nella storia dei VMAs, con tre awards.

Ai Seventeen è andato il premio di Best Push Performance, a Lisa quello di Best K-pop, mentre nella categoria Best Collaboration hanno trionfato Lil Nas X e Jack Harlow con “INDUSTRY BABY”.

Anitta ha conquistato la categoria Best Latin ed è la prima artista brasiliana di sempre a vincere un MTV Video Music Award.

I nomi di tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMAs 2022

Ecco la lista completa dei nominati e, in grassetto, dei vincitori in tutte le categorie degli MTV VMA 2022.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records – VINCITORE

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – VINCITORE

Drake – OVO / Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the Year

Adele: “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – VINCITORE

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records Album of the Year Adele: 30 Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever Drake: Certified Lover Boy Harry Styles: Harry’s House – VINCITORE

Best New Artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Push Performance of the Year

Griff: “One Night” – Warner Records

Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” – Warner Records

Seventeen: “Rock With You” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records – VINCITORE



Mae Muller: “Better Days” – Capitol Records U.K.

Gayle: “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Shenseea: “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

Muni Long: “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Doechii: “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE



Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama” – Columbia Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Pop

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor” – Geffen Records

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – VINCITORE

Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Best Rock

Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White: “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer” – Warner Records – VINCITORE

Shinedown: “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best Alternative

Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Arista Records – VINCITORE



Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

Anitta: “Envolver” – Warner Records – VINCITORE

Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee: “Remix” – Republic Records

Farruko: “Pepas” – Sony Music U.S. Latin

J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records U.K.

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe: “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R.: “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version) – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd: “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records – VINCITORE

Best K-pop

BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Itzy: “Loco” – JYP Entertainment

Lisa: “Lalisa” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – VINCITORE

Seventeen: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Stray Kids: “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment

Twice: “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records – VINCITORE

Rina Sawayama: “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae: ”Fils de Joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – VINCITORE

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records – VINCITORE



Best Cinematography

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Direction

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records – VINCITORE

Best Art Direction

Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Choreography

BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – VINCITORE

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best Editing

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS – VINCITORE

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone: “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth: “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat: “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait For U”

Harry Styles: “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow: “First Class” – VINCITORE

Kane Brown: “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey: “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid: “Numb”

Nicki Minaj: “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, Dazy: “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat: “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía: “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy: “Bad Habit”

