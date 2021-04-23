Spazio, lanciata navetta Crew Dragon: per la prima volta a bordo un europeo

da
Milena Castigli
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 12:37

La navetta Crew Dragon di SpaceX, che per conto della Nasa porta sulla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale quattro veterani, è stata lanciata dal Kennedy Space Center di Cape Canaveral, in Florida.

A bordo c’è anche il francese Thomas Pesquet, primo astronauta dell’Agenzia Spaziale Europea (Esa) a bordo di una navetta di SpaceX. Con lui ci sono gli astronauti della Nasa Robert Shane Kimbrough e Megan McArthur, e il giapponese Akihiko Hoshide.

Se vuoi commentare l'articolo manda una mail a questo indirizzo: scriviainterris@gmail.com
Avviso: le pubblicità che appaiono in pagina sono gestite automaticamente da Google. Pur avendo messo tutti i filtri necessari, potrebbe capitare di trovare qualche banner che desta perplessità. Nel caso, anche se non dipende dalla nostra volontà, ce ne scusiamo con i lettori.

Articoli correlatiAltro da questo autore