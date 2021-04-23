La navetta Crew Dragon di SpaceX, che per conto della Nasa porta sulla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale quattro veterani, è stata lanciata dal Kennedy Space Center di Cape Canaveral, in Florida.

A bordo c’è anche il francese Thomas Pesquet, primo astronauta dell’Agenzia Spaziale Europea (Esa) a bordo di una navetta di SpaceX. Con lui ci sono gli astronauti della Nasa Robert Shane Kimbrough e Megan McArthur, e il giapponese Akihiko Hoshide.

"Glad to be back in space for all of us." – @Astro_Kimbrough. The second stage has separated, and the @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard is in orbit, and on the way to the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/ygzlgtVjWd

— NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021